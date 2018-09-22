IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,572. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $29.96.

