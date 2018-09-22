Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $890,622.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,959. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $156,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5,220.0% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $263,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $49.14. 1,728,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,319. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

