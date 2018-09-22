InVitae Corp (NVTA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in InVitae were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of InVitae by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 125,322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of InVitae by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of InVitae by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVitae stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 125.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

