Investors Sell Shares of Facebook (FB) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $572.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $850.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $278.12 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook traded up $2.96 for the day and closed at $166.02Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 257,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $51,140,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,098,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,899,413 shares of company stock worth $1,710,047,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$210.91” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

Get Facebook alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $482.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 37,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $31,707,000. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 47,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.