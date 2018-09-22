Investors Sell Shares of Exelon (EXC) on Strength (EXC)

Traders sold shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) on strength during trading on Thursday. $23.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.55 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Exelon had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Exelon traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $43.39

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Get Exelon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,718.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 148,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.