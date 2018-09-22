Investors Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading on Thursday. $80.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $179.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $99.44 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $43.75

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at $42,803,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,230 shares of company stock worth $29,054,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,053,000 after acquiring an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

