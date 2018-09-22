Investors Sell Boeing (BA) on Strength (BA)

Investors sold shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $324.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $481.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $156.74 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Boeing had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Boeing traded up $2.24 for the day and closed at $367.46

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after buying an additional 1,023,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,730,674,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 33,457.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,898,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,457,000 after buying an additional 56,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

