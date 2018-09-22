Investors Buy Raytheon (RTN) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $132.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.41 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Raytheon had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Raytheon traded down ($4.36) for the day and closed at $200.81

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter valued at $9,051,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 419,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,253,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 65,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Raytheon by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

