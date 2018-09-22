Investors Buy Raytheon (RTN) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $132.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.41 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Raytheon had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Raytheon traded down ($4.36) for the day and closed at $200.81
RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter valued at $9,051,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 419,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,253,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 65,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Raytheon by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
