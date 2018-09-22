Investors Buy New Residential Investment (NRZ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $15.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.04 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, New Residential Investment had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. New Residential Investment traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $18.07

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 83.31% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,206,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

