Invesque Inc (IVQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$37.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.