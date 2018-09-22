IntriCon (IIN) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. IntriCon traded as high as $68.15 and last traded at $66.70. Approximately 772,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 164,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other IntriCon news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $522.39 million, a P/E ratio of 225.14, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 19.76%. research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

