IntriCon (IIN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIN. TheStreet upgraded IntriCon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co cut IntriCon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $66.70 on Friday. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. equities research analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $494,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.