IntriCon (IIN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIN. TheStreet upgraded IntriCon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co cut IntriCon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.
Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $66.70 on Friday. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In other IntriCon news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $494,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
