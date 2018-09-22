Internap Corp (INAP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Internap in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Internap’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,471.65% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INAP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Internap in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Internap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of INAP stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Internap has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.72. The firm has a market cap of $286.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Internap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Internap by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Internap by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Internap by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Internap by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

