Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,341 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.85% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $69,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $26.78 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 284.56%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

