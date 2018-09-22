InsurChain (INSUR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

InsurChain (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, InsurChain has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One InsurChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and HitBTC. InsurChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $184,951.00 worth of InsurChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About InsurChain

InsurChain launched on January 14th, 2018. InsurChain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. InsurChain’s official Twitter account is @InsurChain . The official website for InsurChain is www.insurchain.org . The Reddit community for InsurChain is /r/Insurchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InsurChain Token Trading

InsurChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

