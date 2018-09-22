Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report issued on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ FY2018 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,598,139.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $189,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $196,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.