Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (ZS) EVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $1,666,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $202,470.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $40.13 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -129.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zscaler from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

