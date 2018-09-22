Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Insider Sells 1,809 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $123,844.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,811 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $112,463.10.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $109,136.97.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $67.31 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,774 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5,591.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,164 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $49,593,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 275.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 707,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 162.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 669,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zendesk from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zendesk from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

