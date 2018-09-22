Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Insider Sells C$18,573.30 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) insider Chad William Magus sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$18,573.30.

Chad William Magus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Chad William Magus sold 283 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$2,343.24.

Shares of SES opened at C$8.50 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$6.98 and a 1-year high of C$9.82.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of C$719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$711.77 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

