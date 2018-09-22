Insider Selling: PetIQ Inc (PETQ) CFO Sells $224,180.00 in Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $224,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, John Newland sold 42,778 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $1,717,536.70.

On Friday, August 24th, John Newland sold 27,222 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,088,880.00.

On Monday, August 13th, John Newland sold 5,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $147,290.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, John Newland sold 5,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $143,165.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, John Newland sold 11,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $277,750.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, John Newland sold 5,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $134,915.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $285,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $3,724,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 33.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

