Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Director Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,597. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 2.27. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.67.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

