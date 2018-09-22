Insider Selling: ICF International Inc (ICFI) COO Sells 2,532 Shares of Stock

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ICFI stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. ICF International Inc has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.10). ICF International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ICF International to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ICF International during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ICF International during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 23.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

