Insider Selling: Hudson’s Bay Co (HBC) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Director Robert C. Baker sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$11,924.00.

HBC traded down C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$10.10. 402,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,843. Hudson’s Bay Co has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$13.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBC shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Hudson’s Bay in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

