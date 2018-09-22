Insider Selling: Gentherm Inc (THRM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 550,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.63. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Longbow Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 19.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 55.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 59.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.