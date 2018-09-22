Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (FIVN) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $667,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,750.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FIVN stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 1,109,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,750. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.42 million. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Five9 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Five9 by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

