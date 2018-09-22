Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (FIVN) EVP Sells 1,412 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $65,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, Scott Welch sold 15,912 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $751,842.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $47,441.04.

On Monday, August 20th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $62,352.09.

On Monday, July 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $37,054.14.

On Thursday, July 5th, Scott Welch sold 1,750 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $61,495.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.20 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

