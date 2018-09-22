Insider Selling: Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Major Shareholder Sells 7,806 Shares of Stock

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $80,167.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Advisors L.L.C. Jvl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 19th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 119,306 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,284,925.62.

On Monday, September 10th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 18,914 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $190,463.98.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 68,914 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $693,963.98.

On Friday, June 29th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 144,706 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,441,271.76.

On Monday, June 25th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 50,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $504,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 256,231 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $2,608,431.58.

On Friday, June 22nd, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 75,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $745,500.00.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $11.20 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

