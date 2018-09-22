Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Director Sells 1,553 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $86,688.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $56.43 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,047,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after acquiring an additional 61,632 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,509,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.4% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 126,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

