Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UEPS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 702,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEPS shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 531,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

