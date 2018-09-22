Insider Buying: Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF) Director Purchases C$359,720.00 in Stock

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) Director Stuart Raftus acquired 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$359,720.00.

Stuart Raftus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Stuart Raftus acquired 18,800 shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,840.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Stuart Raftus acquired 12,100 shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,280.00.

Shares of CF opened at C$6.88 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$7.49.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.00 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 23.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

