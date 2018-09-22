Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) CFO Acquires $11,360.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CFO Thomas Keating acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $11,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 54,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $222.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.10.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 12.13%. equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

