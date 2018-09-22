Innogy SE (IGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.10 ($41.98).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGY. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BNP Paribas set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Innogy stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting €38.40 ($44.65). 2,130,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 1-year low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 1-year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

