Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INGXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

INGXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $115.89 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

