Infinipay (IFP) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Infinipay (CURRENCY:IFP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Infinipay has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Infinipay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinipay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Infinipay has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001019 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000376 BTC.

MIRQ (MRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinipay Coin Profile

Infinipay (IFP) is a coin. Infinipay’s total supply is 1,629,086 coins. Infinipay’s official Twitter account is @infinipay . The official website for Infinipay is www.infinipay.co

Buying and Selling Infinipay

Infinipay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinipay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinipay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinipay using one of the exchanges listed above.

