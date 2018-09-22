Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $815.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.25 million. equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 216,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

