Imperva Inc (IMPV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) to announce sales of $87.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Imperva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $88.09 million. Imperva posted sales of $83.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperva will report full-year sales of $350.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $351.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $391.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $404.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imperva.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Imperva’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Imperva by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Imperva by 26.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Imperva by 38.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Imperva by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperva by 276.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IMPV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,301. Imperva has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

