Imperial Brands (IMB) Given a GBX 2,920 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) has been given a GBX 2,920 ($38.04) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.29) to GBX 2,800 ($36.47) in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.64) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.78) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,407.35 ($44.38).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,658 ($34.62) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,447 ($31.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.54).

In related news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 225 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,644 ($34.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,949 ($7,749.12). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,386 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,586 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £139,281.96 ($181,427.59).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.