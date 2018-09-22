Immunomedics (IMMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMMU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.79. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.83.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 124.54% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 26.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

