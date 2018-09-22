ImmunoGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.95. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $55,350.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,315,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after buying an additional 2,613,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,436,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,525,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,360 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,904,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

