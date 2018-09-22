IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Receives C$46.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$35.88 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.39 and a 12 month high of C$45.82.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$815.96 million for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.