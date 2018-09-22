IGM Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

IGM stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,921. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.39 and a 12-month high of C$45.82.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$815.96 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

Several analysts have commented on IGM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

