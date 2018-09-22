Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.60. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.