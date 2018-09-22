Iberdrola SA (IBE) Receives €7.17 Average PT from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.17 ($8.34).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Iberdrola stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €6.00 ($6.98). 36,480,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,610,000. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

About Iberdrola

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.