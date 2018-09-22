Ian M. Russell Buys 7,500 Shares of Herald Investment Trust plc (HRI) Stock

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) insider Ian M. Russell acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £100,800 ($131,301.29).

Shares of Herald Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.58) on Friday. Herald Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 911.27 ($11.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,230 ($16.02).

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

