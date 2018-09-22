Ian M. Russell Buys 7,500 Shares of Herald Investment Trust plc (HRI) Stock

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) insider Ian M. Russell acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £100,800 ($131,301.29).
Shares of Herald Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.58) on Friday. Herald Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 911.27 ($11.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,230 ($16.02).
Herald Investment Trust Company Profile
