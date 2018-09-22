IAMGOLD (IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.91. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 4061938 shares traded.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.41.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 59.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 201.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

