Hvivo (HVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Hvivo (LON:HVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Hvivo to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
LON:HVO opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. Hvivo has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 136.89 ($1.78).
Hvivo Company Profile
hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.
Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hvivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hvivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.