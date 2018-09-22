Hvivo (HVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Hvivo (LON:HVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hvivo to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:HVO opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. Hvivo has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 136.89 ($1.78).

In other Hvivo news, insider James Winschel purchased 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,037.58 ($5,259.32). Also, insider Trevor Phillips purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,275 ($19,897.10).

Hvivo Company Profile

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

