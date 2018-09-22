HSBC Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.57 ($75.08).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €42.84 ($49.81) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

