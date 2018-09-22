HSBC Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO) a €42.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.80 ($64.88) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.75 ($55.53).

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €46.11 ($53.62) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

