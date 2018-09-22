HRT Financial LLC Buys New Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 111.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 441,285 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $20,768,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,385,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,835,000 after buying an additional 298,517 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in SEI Investments by 5,554.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 285,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 280,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 30.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,940,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $88,144.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $838,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,478,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,973 shares of company stock worth $2,598,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

SEIC stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

