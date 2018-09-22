HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 21,939 ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. HRT Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 94,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

